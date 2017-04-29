Portarlington man found guilty of manslaughter after Offaly road crash

A 43-year man who was driving a car that struck and killed a 19-year-old Offaly man has been found guilty of manslaughter at Tullamore Circuit Court.

Dariusz Alchimionek, with an address at Barrow Way, Spa Street, Portarlington, Co. Laois, had denied the manslaughter of John Gorman and a charge of assault causing harm to Adam Gorman, who was 16 at the time of the collision at Ballycrystal, Geashill, Co. Offaly in December, 2015.

At the conclusion of the trial judge Keenan Johnson advised the jury that based on the medical evidence provided, the only logical verdict that they could return was one of not guilty by reason of insanity.

However, after a two-hour deliberation process they returned with a majority verdict of guilty on both counts.

The family of Mr Gorman applauded and cheered in court as the verdict was delivered.

Alchimionek will be sentenced in October.