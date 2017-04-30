The Bollinger Best Dressed Lady at Punchestown and the Laois connection

The Bollinger Best Dressed Lady at the Punchestown festival last week was Ann-Marie Phelan from Galmoy.

Ann-Marie has a strong Laois connection. Her mother is Marie Kavanagh from Clough.

A teacher who is living in Newbridge Ann-Marie is set to marry her fiancé Paul in November of this year.

Ann-Marie stole the hearts of Vogue Williams and her fellow judges wearing a burnt orange and navy stunning dress with belt by Solace London a Michelle Kearns hat from Hats Amore teamed with a Parfois bag and Penneys heels.

Ann- Marie (31) previously won Best Dressed at the Curragh last year and recently returned from her prize trip to Las Vegas.

The 2017 Bollinger Best Dressed Lady at Punchestown wins a VIP trip for two taking in the Bollinger Estate, Reims and Paris complete with private chauffeur, Michelin-starred dining and luxury accommodation, not to mention a year’s supply of Bollinger to top it all off.