Mountmellick's Maeve Dunne is the new Laois Rose

Mountmellick's Maeve Dunne has been crowned the 2017 Laois Rose.

The 26-year old beat off stiff competition from 15 other competitors at tonight's selection finale in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel.

Maeve graduated from NUI Galway in 2011 with a degree in Psychology and Geography. She then went on to complete a Masters in Management at Smurfit Business School, and is working as an Event Manager with Accenture in Dublin.

“I just recently returned home from Australia having spent the last two years living and working in Sydney. It gave me the opportunity to experience life on the other side of the world and see many weird and wonderful places along the way,” she said.

Maeve was sponsored by the family business, Emmet Stores Gala supermarket in Mountmellick.