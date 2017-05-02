Summer takes hold as temperatures in Laois to hit 20 degrees over the next few days

The Bank Holiday weekend may have been disappointing on the weather front, but summer looks set to take root over the next few days, with temperatures expected to reach 20 degrees.

The hazy days of summer have arrived with a spell of warm, dry days forecast for this week. Met Eireann is saying that Tuesday will be warm and dry with sunny spells, and maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

Tuesday night will be dry but patches of mist and fog are likely to develop as temperatures fall to low as two to five degrees.

The remainder of the week seems set to follow a similar pattern with Wednesday expected to be dry and sunny with temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees and Thursday and Friday mainly dry with some cloudy spells.

The weekend is forecast to be dry with temperatures rising again with only light winds. Clear skies mean the nights will be cool with mist and fog patches.