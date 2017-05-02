Abbeyleix drink-driver stole car to go get more alcohol

An Abbeyleix man who took a car without permission to go and get more drink for a house party has been put off the road for drink driving.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Shane Bergin (26), 37 Thornberry, Abbeyleix, was charged with the unauthorised taking of an MPV, no driving licence, no insurance, and drink driving, at Fr Breen Park, Abbeyleix.

Garda David Montgomery gave evidence that on April 9 this year, the accused was caught driving a car which he had no permission to be in.

The accused had been at a house party and the keys to the car had been sitting on the table. He made full admissions to the gardaí to stealing the car and was arrested.

At the garda station he was processed for drink driving, returning a reading of 164mg of alcohol per 100ml of urine.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that his client had previously attended Cuan Mhuire for his drink and drug issues and had been doing well, but then he suffered a slip.

On the night of the offence the accused had been drinking all evening and decided to go and get more alcohol and took the car without permission.

For drink driving, Bergin was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for three years; for no insurance he was disqualified for two year; and the charge of driving without a driving licence was taken into consideration.

On the charge of taking the car without permission, Judge Catherine Staines put the matter back to July 6 for a probation report.

A bail condition is that the accused must abstain from alcohol.

“If the gardaí see you drinking alcohol you can be rearrested,” the judge warned him.