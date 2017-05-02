Coolrain men face assault charge against ex-wife's new partner

Books of evidence have been served on two Coolrain men who have been charged with assaulting the current partner of one of the men’s ex-wife.

Brian Hyland (39) and Declan Hyland (37), both with an address at The Glebe, Coolrain, were charged with assault causing harm, at The Glebe on August 21, 2016.

When the case first came before the district court in January of this year, Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence it was alleged that the two accused went to a house at The Glebe and attacked the current partner of Declan Hyland’s ex-wife.

The injured party suffered soft tissue damage, and a broken rib from a kick, which was allegedly caused by Declan Hyland.

After hearing the outline of the evidence, Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction, meaning the charges will be dealt with in the circuit court.

The matter was adjourned for the serving of books of evidence on the accused.

When the case returned to the district court in Portlaoise last week, a book of evidence was served on each man and the matter was adjourned to the circuit court on June 13 next.