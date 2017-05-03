Criminal damage over buses dispute in Rosenallis

A dispute over the ownership of a number of buses landed a Dublin man in court charged with criminal damage in Rosenallis.

Alan Clarke (54), 2 Coolkill, Sandyford, Dublin 18, was charged with criminal damage, at Maclone, Rosenallis, on March 24, 2016.

Garda Adrian Corcoran gave evidence that buses were being kept in Horans yard and a lock and chain were broken off the gate, which the accused admitted doing.

Garda Corcoran said there was a civil dispute ongoing over the ownership of the buses.

The accused himself told the court that two buses belonging to him had been on the premises, and there was still a bus in the yard worth €5,000.

He claimed that a lot of money had been paid over to get work done on the buses, which had not been returned as the other party kept looking for more money.

The accused said that the lock on the property belonged to a third party. The accused told the court he was willing to pay for the lock.

Directing that the accused pay over €20 compensation to cover the cost of the lock, Judge Staines struck out the matter and told the accused that if he wanted his buses back he should make a civil claim.