Lithuanian man given probation for stealing Boss aftershave
Theft
A Lithuanian national has been given the probation act for stealing a bottle of aftershave.
Audrius Beronas, Borris Little, Portlaoise, was charged with theft from Shaws, Portlaoise, on November 18 last.
The court heard he stole Boss aftershave valued around €90. He discarded the package, making the item unsaleable, said Inspector Aidan Farrelly.
The accused had previous convictions dating back to 2008/2009, for assaults and the possession of knives.
Judge Staines ordered the accused to pay €90 compensation to Shaws and she applied the probation act, section 1.2.
