Lithuanian man given probation for stealing Boss aftershave

A Lithuanian national has been given the probation act for stealing a bottle of aftershave.

Audrius Beronas, Borris Little, Portlaoise, was charged with theft from Shaws, Portlaoise, on November 18 last.

The court heard he stole Boss aftershave valued around €90. He discarded the package, making the item unsaleable, said Inspector Aidan Farrelly.

The accused had previous convictions dating back to 2008/2009, for assaults and the possession of knives.

Judge Staines ordered the accused to pay €90 compensation to Shaws and she applied the probation act, section 1.2.