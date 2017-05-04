Woman who threatened to stick garda with a needle had to be pepper-sprayed

A woman who had to be pepper-sprayed by gardaí after she became abusive and threatened to stick a detective with syringe needles has been put on probation for 12 months.

Jenny Coonan (24), 21 Hillview Crescent, Killeigh, Tullamore, was convicted back in January of offences including failure to comply with the gardaí, obstruction, and threatening or abusive behaviour.

During the incident on October 11 last, at O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, when the gardaí were seizing a car belonging to a known drug dealer, the accused threatened to inject a garda detective with a needle, and also grabbed from him the key to the patrol car, forcing the gardaí to use pepper-spray on her.

There was a separate shoplifting charge against the accused, when she stole meat products worth €45.89.

Following a number of adjournments, the case returned to court last week. Judge Staines noted that the accused had cooperated fully with the probation services.

The accused was put on a 12-month probation bond.