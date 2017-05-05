Woman punched garda and struck him in the groin

A woman who punched a garda and struck him in the groin has been given the probation act.

Tina Fee (25), with an address listed at the Psychiatric Unit, General Hospital, Portlaoise, was charged with assault, at the Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, on April 28, 2016.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly told the court that the gardaí received a call to assist a staff member of Nua Healthcare, as the accused was refusing to get into a car and was posing a danger to other road users.

She punched a garda to the face and struck him to the groin area.

The garda wasn’t injured and continued on with his work.

Noting that the accused was currently “getting the treatment she needs” at the hospital, Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.