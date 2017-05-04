Sharp housing fall while rent shoots up in Laois - Census

The impact of the property crash and resultant recession is revealed in the latest report from Census 2016.

The figures for Laois show that there were 28,997 permanent occupied dwellings in April 2016, compared with 27,916 in April 2011.

The rate of increase was 3.9%, which was considerably slower than the 2006-2011 rate of 24.5%. There some 22,400 occupied homes in 2006.

The number of vacant dwellings in Laois has fallen to 3,160 - down from 4,087 in 2011. Of this, the number of holiday homes counted was 153.

The vacancy rate has dropped from 12.5% to 9.6%. Nationally, there was a 15% drop in the number of all vacant dwellings (including holiday homes) from 289,451 in 2011 to 245,460 in

In Laois, 7,406 households were in rental accommodation in 2016, compared with 6,720 in 2011.

The average rent paid to private landlords was €134.01, an increase on the 2011 figure which was €122.53.

Home ownership overtakes renting in Laois at the age of 32. Nationally, by the age of 35, more people own their own home than rent, compared with age 32 in 2011. Given that this age was 26 in 1991, this shows a clear long term trend.

The home ownership rate for Laois was 72%, compared with 74.4% in 2011.

Laois’s housing stock grew to 32,794 from 32,664 in April 2011, an increase of 0.4%.

The rate at which the housing stock is growing is slower the the increase in population though that has also slowed.

Census 2016 figures, already published, show that the number of people of Laois stood at 84,697, an increase of 5.1% over five years to 2016 while the people of the county are younger than average and there are more men than women.

However, the impact of the recession slowed the rate of population growth, Between 2006 and 2011 Laois' population surged by 20%, a rate slightly below the housing growth rate.