'State of the art' care home proposed for Portlaoise

A healthcare group is planning to build a new type of care home in Portlaoise which will provide residential care for people with high support needs.

Maple Healthcare Ltd, which also operates in Ireland as Nua Healthcare, has applied to the council to construct a single storey six-bedroom residential care home at Taliesin, Rossleighan, Portlaoise.

In their application, the group said the development will be a prototype house for a new state of the art care model that Maple Healthcare plan to roll out across the country for persons with high support needs.

The new building will offer accommodation for six individuals who will be provided with a private bedroom, ensuite and private living space with access to a small private terrace.

It will require 24-hour staffing with up to 12 staff members required during the day and typically two during the night.

A decision on the planning application is due May 2.