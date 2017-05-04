Ballinakill crossroads in Laois needs four stop signs

A new fourway stop junction has been requested at a crossroads in Ballinakill in Laois.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly called for the signs at the Kilkenny, Durrow and Castlecomer junction at the Portlaoise Municipal District April meeting.

“There are numerous places with four stop signs. It’s needed here. Coming from Castlecomer there is no visibility. If it wasn’t for a mirror we installed a year ago, there would be more accidents,” he said.

Cllr Willie Aird seconded.

“Four stop signs work really well, everybody stops and looks,” he said.

Council engineer Wes Wilkinson replied that funding is to be sought later this year for a redesign of the junction layout.

“Maintenance will be carried out in directional signage at this location in the interim,” he said.