Laois County Council is looking for more staff

Laois County Council has launched a recruitment drive to take on a variety of new clerical office staff.

The local authority based in Portlaoise is seeking people interested in full-time, permanent and fixed-term contract posts.

It will then form a panel of people from which the jobs may be filled, for a variety of posts in Aras an Chontae.

"Expressions of interest are invited from suitably qualified persons for inclusion in this recruitment campaign," the council says.

Candidates must have either at least Grade D's in five Leaving Cert subjects, or at least two years experience in a clerical role, or relevant experience, and have an aptitude for computers.

The salary will range from €22 ,893 to €38,339, with annual performance based increases and a pension, with a 37 hour working week. They must have excellent office admin experience, organisational and planning skills.

They must also have strong verbal communication skills and be able to work well with other employees, managers, customers and the public, with good written and proof reading skills, excellent IT skills across many programmes, good numeracy and accuracy, and be able to work to deadlines.

Candidates must also understand the importance of confidentiality, and be able to deal with sensitive or confidential information discreetly, and be flexible in their approach.

There is ten days left to apply. Applications must be made by 12 noon on Friday May 12, and must be made online only, with no CVs being accepted.

Apply for the jobs here.