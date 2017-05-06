Ramp plea from Ashley Gardens in Portlaoise

The road inside the entrance to Ashley Gardens in Portlaoise county Laois needs a speed ramp, residents say.

The large housing estate off the Borris Road, is located across the road from two busy secondary schools.

Cllr Mary Sweeney requested a speed ramp on their behalf, at the April meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

“I was contacted by a member of the residents association, they feel that there are little or no safety measures at the front of the estate,” she said.

The reply from engineer Wes Wilkinson is that a ramp can be considered as part of the Discretionary Traffic Calming Programme in 2017, meaning funding must rely on councillors using part of their own annual small discretionary budgets.