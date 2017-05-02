Big Toddle for Barnardos set to attract at least 1,200 Laois toddlers

At least 1,200 toddlers are set to take part in the Barnardos Big Toddle fundraiser

In its 14th year, this May and June will see up to 50,000 toddlers nationwide - including 1,189 toddlers in Laois – lace up their boots and take up the challenge to toddle a half-mile sponsored walk to help children their own age.

This year’s theme is Pirates, so whether you’re a crèche, parent, or a child minder, it’s time to get your little swashbucklers ready for the big event.

Barnardos say the Big Toddle is a fun way for toddlers and their families to support the vital work that Barnardos does with more than 14,100 children and families in communities across Ireland. A Big Toddle can be held anywhere, anytime during May and June.

Mary Gamble is Barnardos Director of Fundraising.

"The Big Toddle for Barnardos is our biggest event of the year for under-fives, and the most fun too! It’s so heartening to see little ones across the country take part to raise vital funds and awareness – it is often their first ever fundraising event and a great way to show them how they can help other little boys and girls.

"In Barnardos we work with under-fives to provide them with a safe space to learn, play and grow. A special mention should be made to ToddleBox, whose sponsorship means every cent raised in Toddles nationwide will go directly to the children and families we work with.”

Childcare groups and families can register today for the Big Toddle by visiting here or by phoning 1850 222 300. You will receive a free fun pack that includes everything you need to organise your Big Toddle!

The Big Toddle for Barnardos is now in its 14th year raising more than a whopping €3.3 million for children in Ireland!

