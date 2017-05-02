Church altar lambs stolen from Graiguecullen parish on Laois Carlow border

The parishioners of a parish on the Laois Carlow border have been urged to be vigilant after thieves struck in recent weeks.

Graiguecullen has warned people to be vigilant and appealed for help if people have seen anything suspicious in the wake of the thefts. The warning was issued in this week's parish newsletter.

"Unfortunately over the past few weeks a number of items have been stolen from St Clare’s Church, particularly statues of lambs from our Lourdes grotto.

"The first lamb was brought all the way from Lourdes by a parishioner and when it was taken the person kindly donated a second lamb that they had brought for themselves and it has now gone missing. We have also had a number of other items taken.

"We would ask everyone to be on the lookout for these items as they may be on sale somewhere and we would really love to get them back. ," said the notice from Fr John Dunphy PP in the weekly notes to parishioners.

Parishioners were also contact the parish office if they are visiting the church and see any suspicious activity. Th parish office number is 059 9141833.