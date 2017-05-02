Killenard's army looking for reinforcements for great community project

A small but energetic 'army' in Killenard is looking for reinforcements to spruce up an area around the village cemetery.

The Killenard Community Group in tandem with the Tidy Towns decided this year to take on the project and work started on Saturday, April 22.

Each Saturyday and Wednesday since, volunteers of all ages have been clearing an bank behind the Community Centre that overlooks the graveyard. The ground had become overgrown but has already been cleared of leaves, weeds and rocks. It is hoped to reseed the area. A feature is also planned at the end of the bank and a concrete fence is due to painted white.

A substantial amount of work has already been done but the job is not finished. Georgina Donoghue is one of the organsiers. She invites everybody to come along and get involved with a project which, she said is also a great way to meet people.

"We are busy little bees in Killenard. Its a small arm unfortunately we would love more people to get involved. It's not glamourous but it is worthwhile. You get to meet people and it is a good laugh and people of all differant ages are involved," she told the Leinster Express.

If you would like to help she says people can come and join in Saturday mornings from 10am-1pm or Wednesday evenings from 7pm.

Georgina hopes that with the good weather a lot of work can be carried out this Wednesday, May 3 to finish the projects but she says a big turnout will make all the differance.

The project follows on from a successful Clean up day of the village on April 1. The group also organised to have a member of the Dunamaise Beekeepers to give a talk on to 4th class pupils as part of a bee friendly project. Last year the community completed a 1916 Community Garden near the cemetery.

For more details on how to get involved check out the Killenard Facebook page here