Where are the best 99 ice cream cones to be found in Laois?

With the sun finally showing its face, we at the Leinster Express have turned our minds to the most pressing question of the week... who sells the best 99 cones in county Laois?

Judge it by the creaminess of the ice cream, the size of the cone, or the generosity of toppings, or even bring it down to pure parish pride, it's up to you.

In the interests of science, readers are invited to taste test a 99 today, and then tell the rest of us where the best ice cream is Laois is to be found!

Pictures of readers enjoying their cones welcome.