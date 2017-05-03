Laois meeting to help men with domestic violence problem set for Portlaoise

A group that helps men stop engaging in domestic violence and related behaviour that damages themselves and their families is holding a seminar in Laois this May.

MEND (Men Ending Domestic Abuse) is an interagency response to men who have been violent/abusive in their intimate partner relationships.

If you are wondering if the MEND programme is appropriate for you, ask yourself these questions:

Are you having a problem with how to deal with anger or anger management?

Would you like some free tips on anger management?

Do you lose your temper or get into a rage easily or regularly?

Do you feel that your wife/partner or children are afraid of you or that your wife/partner presses your buttons?

Do you often call your partner names and constantly criticise her?

Have you tried to keep her from doing something she wanted to do? Like going out with friends, having a job or doing some study.

Do you take charge of the finances – not allowing your partner money for her own personal use?

Have you ever thrown, or threatened to throw something at her?

Have you unfairly accused your partner of paying too much attention to someone else?

Have you ever slapped, hit, pushed or shoved her?

Do you ever pressurise her into having sex when she doesn’t want to?

These are a sample of questions about violent/abusive behavior. Men says that if you have answered ‘yes’ to one or all of them then the MEND programme is for you.

MEND's Laois information seminar takes place at the Portlaoise Parish Centre, Stradbally Rd in Portlaoise takes place on May 12. 9.30am – 12.30pm.

Places limited so booking essential. Book by contacting John Doyle at the South East Domestic Violence Intervention Programme/MEND 49 O’Connell St. Waterford email john@mens-network.netfor booking form. Laois/Offaly MEND programme telephone is (087) 4597626 while the confidential line is 051-878866.

"We recognise that picking up the phone to enquire about support for violent/abusive behaviour is not easy, it takes courage to change and you may be tempted to put it to the back of your mind.

"We know from experience that this only prolongs the suffering for your partner and children and for you. The MEND programme offers support to men who wish to change their behaviour," say mend.

MEND run five programmes in Laois/Offaly, Carlow/Kilienny, Waterford, Wexford, South Tipperary. The group is holding a seminar in Tullamore on May 26.

The Programme is funded by Cosc, and executive office within the department of Justice, for the prevention of domestic, sexual and gender based violence.

