Portlaoise school invites locals to support gala ball for new playing pitches

A Portlaoise school is appealing to its school community, two neighbouring schools and the people of the Laois county town to get behind a fundraiser for a new playing pitch.

Educate Together National School is hosting a Gala Ball in June to help raise funds for a sportsground that it will share with Gaelscoil Phortlaoise and Maryborough NS at the Summerhill campus.

The schools have been jointly fundraising for the past three years to develop an all-weather pitch the schools can share. The buildings were built on behalf of the Department of Education without ad pitch.

The cost of converting a half acre of land into a high-spec facility is €60,000. So far, more than €40,000 is banked thanks to fundraising and grants but the final push is now on to raise the balance.

The lack of a pitch is putting extra strain on the three schools because they incur transport costs bringing the pupils to facilities such as the Portlaoise GAA grounds in Rathleague.

The ball takes place on June 17 in the Killeshin Hotel. Transmitter will be performing on the night. Tickets are on sale at two for €80 all enquiries through the school office on 0578664823.

All members of the local community are welcome to attend a great night.