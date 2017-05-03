Laois Sinn Féin TD slams IDA for 'dismal' jobs performance in Laois

The 'dismal' performance of the State's agency responsible for bringing foreign jobs to Ireland continues in Laois, according to Laois Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

Deputy Stanley said that Laois was once again at the bottom of the list for net new jobs created by the IDA during the last 2 years.

“Figures recently released by the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation in answer to a Sinn Féin Dáil Question show that the IDA is badly underperforming once again in Laois. Out of a total of 39,609 net new jobs created nationally during 2015 and 2016 just 28, or 0.07%, came to Laois," he said.

The TD contrasted Laois to Kildare which gained 1,140 extra new jobs over the same period. Only Leitrim fared worse than Laois over the 2 year period.

"Even if we exclude Dublin from the figures, Laois still gained only 0.13% of the net new jobs and this trend has continued for many years with no improvement.

"The dismal record of the IDA in Co. Laois for 2015 and 2016 is not a once off occurrence. This is consistent with their record in attracting inward investment to Laois over the past 2 decades,” he said.

Deputy Stanley concluded that Bord na Móna’s plans for the development of Cuil na Mona outside Portlaoise now gives the IDA, tasked with marketing the project, the opportunity to up their game in the county and help secure much needed employment for the area.