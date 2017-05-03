Viking journalists invade lovely Laois and its Rock of Dunamaise

The Vikings were not always welcome visitors to Laois and other parts, perhaps that is why round towers such as the one in Timahoe was built, but recent Scandanvian visitors were not here to rape and pillage like their invading ancestors.

Journalists from Denmark and Sweden have been exploring Ireland’s Ancient East and the Wild Atlantic Way, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland and they stopped off in Laois on their travels.

Their hosts believe that as a result of their visit, more than 1.7 million Scandinavians will be reading all about Laois and Ireland over the coming months.

The journalists, representing a number of major Nordic media outlets, including Magasinet Rejser and Scandinavian Traveller magazine, have been checking out some of the many things to see and do in Ireland’s Ancient East and along the Wild Atlantic Way.

One of the highlights of their time here was a visit to the Rock of Dunamaise.

Aileen Hickey is Tourism Ireland’s Manager for the Nordic Region.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of influential journalists to visit Ireland – helping us to spread the good news about the destination through the media in Scandinavia.

"The journalists have been really impressed by our spectacular scenery, the range of things to see and do, as well as by the friendliness of the people they met. I am confident that their visit will result in lots of positive publicity for Co Laois and Ireland’s Ancient East in a range of online and print publications," she said.

Tourism Ireland said fact-finding visits like this are an important element of our overall promotional programme, providing an excellent opportunity to showcase the many things to see and do in Ireland to potential Scandinavian holidaymakers.