Laois weather set to be sunny and breezy over next few days

While it may not be as sunny as previous days, the weather looks set to hold its pattern over the next few days.

Despite a cloudy start to the day and the risk of some intermittent rain or drizzle, it's to become sunny again in most places by this evening. A breezy day with mostly moderate east to northeast breezes is forecast, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Tonight will see largely clear skies initially. There will be lows of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh easterly breezes.

The outlook for Friday is for a windy day with a mix of cloud and sunny breaks. Top temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.