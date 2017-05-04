Emergency services dealing with bog fire at Togher

A number of Laois Fire and Rescue vehicles have been dispatched deal with a fire on a bog at Togher, on the outskirts of Portlaoise.

The fire broke out this afternoon.

A ‘Condition Red Extreme Fire Risk Warning' has been issued by the Department of Agirculture, warning people about the dangers of fires on bogs and land.

The warning is in effect until next Sunday.

"Under extreme Fire Risk Conditions any ignition source in hazardous fuels will give rise to rapid and unpredictable wildfire development and spread. Under these conditions, in upland situations fire can be expected to cover extensive areas and pose extreme difficulties to suppression efforts and may potentially likely give rise to Major Emergency scenarios," the warning stated.