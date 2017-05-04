Lucky shop in Portarlington sells another big winning ticket

A Portarlington shop has sold another nice big winning ticket in the National Lottery.

Congratulations to latest scratch card winner, Siobhán Sweeney from Portarlington Co. Laois who won €30,000 on an All Cash Tripler scratch card.

It is nearly a year since the same shop that sold Siobhán her ticket, O'Hanlons Spar, celebrated after it emerged it sold the winning €24m Euromillions ticket.

O'Hanlon's Spar, at Station Road, Portarlington sold the winning ticket to a syndicate of Dublin Bus drivers scooped the €24m jackpot.