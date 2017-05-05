Hot contenders in our survey to find which Laois shop sells the Best 99

The burning question of the week is about to be answered today, thanks to a big response from ice cream lovers around Laois.

Earler this week, all excited about the sunshine (set to continue into next week, yay) we asked where the nicest 99 can be found in Laois.

Well the response has been mighty, with no less than 13 shops nominated by their happy customers.

'Topping' the poll so far is Bracken's Gala on the Stradbally road in Portlaoise, and in joint second place are Byrne's shop in Mountrath and Dunne's petrol station on the Abbeyleix road in Portlaoise.

Close behind them are O Horáins shop in Mountmellick, and Richie Slevins in Portarlington.

With the title to be announced by 5pm today Friday May 5, there is still time to tell us all where we should be buying our 99s this weekend!