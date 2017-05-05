Laois Weather: A fine, dry sunny weekend in store

The Lanzarote type weather of the past week looks all set to continue over the weekend, and well into next week.

Met Eireann has said that the fine, sunny conditions will be a feature of the coming days, with high pressure set to dominate.

While Saturday will be somewhat cloudier, it will see some bright or sunny spells breaking through in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in mostly moderate easterly breezes.

Sunday looks set to be a fine and dry day everywhere, with spells of warm sunshine. Winds will be light and variable. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees.

And Met Eireann has said that this pattern will continue for the early days of next week.