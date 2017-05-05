Best 99 ice-cream cone in Laois... the readers' votes are counted and we have the winner!

Votes have been coming in thick and fast on the Leinster Express facebook page for the 'Best 99' ice cream cone in Laois.

In all 18 shops across the county were nominated by their satisfied customers, over the past two days, from Portarlington down to Durrow, and Timahoe to Emo.

There has to be one winner, and by just one vote, Paul Dunne's service station on the Abbeyleix road in Portlaoise has come out on top.

Famed for their big tasty 99's, Paul is delighted with the win.

"That's brilliant, a big thanks to our customers. They come to us from all over Laois for their 99s. We're very busy with cones. there'll be two of us on the machines all evening. It's all sunshine and cones for the weekend," he said.

He gives his instructions for the perfect cone.

"Plenty of care, keep the machines very clean, and have a good mix, with sensible portions," he said.

Just behind in second place is Bracken's Gala shop also in Portlaoise, on the Stradbally road, with Byrne's Mountrath in third, Richie Slevins in Portarlington taking fourth place, and O Horáin's Mountmellick in fifth.

Happy licking this weekend to all our Leinster Express readers!