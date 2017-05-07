Mountmellick bog fire under control as warning remains in place

A ‘Condition Red Extreme Fire Risk Warning' remains in place as people have been warned again about the dangers of fires on bogs and land.

Units of Mountmellick and Portarlington fire Brigades battled a bog fire at Garrymore yesterday evening. The extensive blaze was eventually extinguished.

The condition red warning emphasises that, "Under extreme Fire Risk Conditions any ignition source in hazardous fuels will give rise to rapid and unpredictable wildfire development and spread.

"Under these conditions, in upland situations fire can be expected to cover extensive areas and pose extreme difficulties to suppression efforts and may potentially likely give rise to Major Emergency scenarios.