Morrissey's Abbeyleix is All-Ireland Pub of Year and Ballyfin Demesne wins Leinster title at Irish Restaurant Awards

Ballyfin Demesne and Morrissey's in Abbeyleix were the local winners in last night's All-Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards.

Morrissey's won the much coveted title of All Ireland Pub of the Year, as well as winning the Leinster section of the competition.

Ballyfin Demesne won the Leinster Section of the Best Hotel Restaurant.

The awards took place in the The Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin last night and named the top restaurants in Ireland for 2017. Over 900 restaurateurs and staff attended the sold out, black tie event which celebrated the hard work and achievements within the industry over the last 12 months.

Chapter One restaurant in Dublin was named as the 2017 All-Ireland Best Restaurant while Danni Barry of Deanes EPIC, Antrim took home the 2017 All-Ireland Best Chef title.

The full list of regional and All-Ireland winners is as follows;

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Dalcassian Wines & Spirits and Astoria Wines

All -Ireland - Chapter One, Dublin

Dublin – Chapter One, Dublin

Connaught – Kai Café & Restaurant, Galway

Leinster - Sha-Roe Bistro, Carlow

Munster - Wild Honey Inn, Clare

Ulster - MacNean House & Restaurant, Cavan



Best Chef – Sponsored by Pallas Foods

All -Ireland - Danni Barry of Deanes EIPIC, Antrim

Dublin – Ciaran Sweeney of Forest & Marcy, Dublin

Connaught – Shamzuri Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant, Leitrim

Leinster - Gary O'Hanlon of VM Restaurant at Viewmount House, Longford

Munster - Keith Boyle of The Bay Tree Bistro, Waterford

Ulster - Danni Barry of Deanes EIPIC, Antrim



Best Restaurant Manager – Tindal Wine Merchants

All -Ireland - Alain Kerloc'h of OX, Antrim

Dublin – John Healy of Suesey Street, Dublin



Pub of the Year – Sponsored by Bushmills

All -Ireland - Morrissey's, Laois

Dublin – The Long Hall, Dublin

Connaught – John Morans Bar, Mayo

Leinster - Morrissey's, Laois

Munster - Davy Macs, Waterford

Ulster - The Coach House & Olde Bar, Monaghan



Best Hotel Restaurant – Sponsored by Elavon

All -Ireland - The Dining Room at Gregans Castle Hotel, Clare

Dublin – The Saddle Room at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin

Connaught – Wildes at the Lodge, Mayo

Leinster - Ballyfin Demesne, Laois

Munster - The Dining Room at Gregans Castle Hotel, Clare

Ulster - St Kyrans Country House Restaurant, Cavan



Best Newcomer – Sponsored by BWG Food Service

All -Ireland - Forest & Marcy, Dublin

Dublin – Forest & Marcy, Dublin

Connaught – Cian's On Bridge Street, Mayo

Leinster - Three Old Bar & Restaurant, Louth

Munster - Holy Smoke, Cork

Ulster - Bull & Ram, Down



Best Gastro Pub – Sponsored by Coca-Cola HBC

All -Ireland - Walled City Brewery, Derry

Dublin – The Exchequer, Dublin

Connaught – Keenans of Tarmonbarry Gastro Bar, Roscommon

Leinster - Mary Barry's Bar, Wexford

Munster - Morrissey's Bar and Restaurant, Clare

Ulster - Walled City Brewery, Derry



Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzuro

All -Ireland - The Maigue Restaurant at Dunraven Arms Hotel, Limerick

Dublin – Chapter One, Dublin

Connaught – Library Restaurant at Belleek Castle, Mayo

Leinster - LENNONS @ VISUAL, Carlow

Munster - The Maigue Restaurant at Dunraven Arms Hotel, Limerick

Ulster - MacNean House & Restaurant, Cavan



Best Casual Dining – Sponsored by S. Pellegrino

All -Ireland - The Muddlers Club, Antrim

Dublin – Etto, Dublin

Connaught – Bar One, Mayo

Leinster - Wild and Native, Wexford

Munster - Momo Restaurant, Waterford

Ulster - The Muddlers Club, Antrim



Best Wine Experience – Sponsored by CLASSICdrinks

All -Ireland - OX Cave, Antrim

Dublin – Etto, Dublin

Connaught – Sheridans Cheesemongers - Wine Bar, Galway

Leinster – Greenacres, Wexford

Munster - L'Atitude51 Wine Café, Cork

Ulster - OX Cave, Antrim



Best Kids Size Me – Sponsored by Heinz Ireland

All -Ireland - Café Rua, Mayo

Dublin – Farmhill, Dublin



Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by Dubliner Cheese

All -Ireland - Wa Café, Galway

Dublin – 777, Dublin



Best Café – Sponsored by Illy Caffe

All -Ireland - Lost & Found, Derry

Dublin – Meet Me in the Morning, Dublin



Local Food Hero – Sponsored by Rewarding Times

All -Ireland - Michael Kelly of GROW HQ, Waterford

Dublin – Brid & Colm Carter of Honest2Goodness, Dublin



Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Odaois

All -Ireland - Forest & Marcy, Dublin

Dublin – Forest & Marcy, Dublin



Best Digital Marketing – Sponsored by Open Table

All -Ireland – Two Boys Brew, Dublin



Best Cookery School – Sponsored by Avonmore

All-Ireland - Riot Rye Bakehouse & Bread School, Tipperary



Best Private Dining & Club Restaurant – Sponsored by Laurent Perrier

All -Ireland - Pullman Restaurant at Glenlo Abbey Hotel, Galway



Best Seafood Experience – Sponsored by Restaurants Association of Ireland

All -Ireland - Fish Shop Queen St, Dublin



Best Cocktail Experience– Sponsored by Ketel One Vodka

All -Ireland - Candlelight Bar at Siam Thai Dundrum, Dublin