Morrissey's Abbeyleix is All-Ireland Pub of Year and Ballyfin Demesne wins Leinster title at Irish Restaurant Awards
Morrissey's Abbeyleix is All Ireland Pub of the Year
Ballyfin Demesne and Morrissey's in Abbeyleix were the local winners in last night's All-Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards.
Morrissey's won the much coveted title of All Ireland Pub of the Year, as well as winning the Leinster section of the competition.
Ballyfin Demesne won the Leinster Section of the Best Hotel Restaurant.
The awards took place in the The Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin last night and named the top restaurants in Ireland for 2017. Over 900 restaurateurs and staff attended the sold out, black tie event which celebrated the hard work and achievements within the industry over the last 12 months.
Chapter One restaurant in Dublin was named as the 2017 All-Ireland Best Restaurant while Danni Barry of Deanes EPIC, Antrim took home the 2017 All-Ireland Best Chef title.
The full list of regional and All-Ireland winners is as follows;
Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Dalcassian Wines & Spirits and Astoria Wines
All -Ireland - Chapter One, Dublin
Dublin – Chapter One, Dublin
Connaught – Kai Café & Restaurant, Galway
Leinster - Sha-Roe Bistro, Carlow
Munster - Wild Honey Inn, Clare
Ulster - MacNean House & Restaurant, Cavan
Best Chef – Sponsored by Pallas Foods
All -Ireland - Danni Barry of Deanes EIPIC, Antrim
Dublin – Ciaran Sweeney of Forest & Marcy, Dublin
Connaught – Shamzuri Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant, Leitrim
Leinster - Gary O'Hanlon of VM Restaurant at Viewmount House, Longford
Munster - Keith Boyle of The Bay Tree Bistro, Waterford
Ulster - Danni Barry of Deanes EIPIC, Antrim
Best Restaurant Manager – Tindal Wine Merchants
All -Ireland - Alain Kerloc'h of OX, Antrim
Dublin – John Healy of Suesey Street, Dublin
Pub of the Year – Sponsored by Bushmills
All -Ireland - Morrissey's, Laois
Dublin – The Long Hall, Dublin
Connaught – John Morans Bar, Mayo
Leinster - Morrissey's, Laois
Munster - Davy Macs, Waterford
Ulster - The Coach House & Olde Bar, Monaghan
Best Hotel Restaurant – Sponsored by Elavon
All -Ireland - The Dining Room at Gregans Castle Hotel, Clare
Dublin – The Saddle Room at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin
Connaught – Wildes at the Lodge, Mayo
Leinster - Ballyfin Demesne, Laois
Munster - The Dining Room at Gregans Castle Hotel, Clare
Ulster - St Kyrans Country House Restaurant, Cavan
Best Newcomer – Sponsored by BWG Food Service
All -Ireland - Forest & Marcy, Dublin
Dublin – Forest & Marcy, Dublin
Connaught – Cian's On Bridge Street, Mayo
Leinster - Three Old Bar & Restaurant, Louth
Munster - Holy Smoke, Cork
Ulster - Bull & Ram, Down
Best Gastro Pub – Sponsored by Coca-Cola HBC
All -Ireland - Walled City Brewery, Derry
Dublin – The Exchequer, Dublin
Connaught – Keenans of Tarmonbarry Gastro Bar, Roscommon
Leinster - Mary Barry's Bar, Wexford
Munster - Morrissey's Bar and Restaurant, Clare
Ulster - Walled City Brewery, Derry
Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzuro
All -Ireland - The Maigue Restaurant at Dunraven Arms Hotel, Limerick
Dublin – Chapter One, Dublin
Connaught – Library Restaurant at Belleek Castle, Mayo
Leinster - LENNONS @ VISUAL, Carlow
Munster - The Maigue Restaurant at Dunraven Arms Hotel, Limerick
Ulster - MacNean House & Restaurant, Cavan
Best Casual Dining – Sponsored by S. Pellegrino
All -Ireland - The Muddlers Club, Antrim
Dublin – Etto, Dublin
Connaught – Bar One, Mayo
Leinster - Wild and Native, Wexford
Munster - Momo Restaurant, Waterford
Ulster - The Muddlers Club, Antrim
Best Wine Experience – Sponsored by CLASSICdrinks
All -Ireland - OX Cave, Antrim
Dublin – Etto, Dublin
Connaught – Sheridans Cheesemongers - Wine Bar, Galway
Leinster – Greenacres, Wexford
Munster - L'Atitude51 Wine Café, Cork
Ulster - OX Cave, Antrim
Best Kids Size Me – Sponsored by Heinz Ireland
All -Ireland - Café Rua, Mayo
Dublin – Farmhill, Dublin
Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by Dubliner Cheese
All -Ireland - Wa Café, Galway
Dublin – 777, Dublin
Best Café – Sponsored by Illy Caffe
All -Ireland - Lost & Found, Derry
Dublin – Meet Me in the Morning, Dublin
Local Food Hero – Sponsored by Rewarding Times
All -Ireland - Michael Kelly of GROW HQ, Waterford
Dublin – Brid & Colm Carter of Honest2Goodness, Dublin
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Odaois
All -Ireland - Forest & Marcy, Dublin
Dublin – Forest & Marcy, Dublin
Best Digital Marketing – Sponsored by Open Table
All -Ireland – Two Boys Brew, Dublin
Best Cookery School – Sponsored by Avonmore
All-Ireland - Riot Rye Bakehouse & Bread School, Tipperary
Best Private Dining & Club Restaurant – Sponsored by Laurent Perrier
All -Ireland - Pullman Restaurant at Glenlo Abbey Hotel, Galway
Best Seafood Experience – Sponsored by Restaurants Association of Ireland
All -Ireland - Fish Shop Queen St, Dublin
Best Cocktail Experience– Sponsored by Ketel One Vodka
All -Ireland - Candlelight Bar at Siam Thai Dundrum, Dublin
