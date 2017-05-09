Laois Weather: Dry and sunny for next few days

The balmy weather conditions are set to continue today,with a dry and sunny day on the cards.

Temperatures are expected to be between 16 and 20 degrees.

Tonight will be dry and clear but cold, with minimum air temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees and ground temperatures a few degrees below zero in places. There will also be some fog patches.

Wednesday will continue fine and sunny with highest temperatures of between 16 to 21 degrees.