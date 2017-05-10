Jail and six-year ban for third drink driving offence

A 44-year-old man has been given a prison sentence for his third drink driving offence.

Inspector Eamon Curley gave evidence that Peter Burke (44), Cloghgarret Abbey, Rathbride Road, Kildare, was stopped driving near James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise, on February 7, 2016, where the gardaí noticed a smell of drink from him and his speech was slurred.

At the garda station, he was found to have 287mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

The accused had 11 previous convictions, including two for drink driving.

Defence, Mr Gerry Meagher said his client had an alcohol addiction.

On the night of the offence, he was in company and took a drink, but shouldn’t have driven.

Judge Catherine Staines said she had every sympathy for the accused, but when he drinks and drives he is putting other people’s lives at risk.

Rejecting defence’s request for a final opportunity, Judge Staines said she had to impose a prison sentence.

For drink driving, the judge imposed a four-month jail sentence and disqualified the accused from driving for six years.

For no insurance, the judge imposed the same penalty.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.