Portlaoise Hospital taking part in National Patient Experience Survey

The Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise is one of 40 hospitals participating in the National Patient Experience Survey, a new nationwide survey asking patients for their views on hospital care.

With an estimated 27,000 patients eligible to participate, approximately 500 of these in the Laois area, this will be the largest single survey of the healthcare system to be conducted in Ireland. All adult patients who spend at least 24 hours in a public hospital and who are discharged during the month of May will be asked to complete the survey.

The National Patient Experience Survey covers all aspects of a patients’ stay in hospital, including admission and discharge, the ward environment, interaction with staff, and care and treatment. The survey contains 58 tick-box questions and three open-ended questions, where participants have the opportunity to comment on what they found good about the care they received in hospital, and also provide suggestions for improvement.

HIQA’s Tracy O’Carroll, visiting Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Tuesday, encourages all eligible patients in Laois to participate in the survey: "This is a great opportunity for patients to tell us about their hospital experience. By taking part in the National Patient Experience Survey patients can help us to identify areas for improvement, and also tell us the positive work that is carried out every day in Irish hospitals."

Welcoming the launch of the survey, Michael Knowles, General Manager at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, said: "We are very happy to be part of this important programme. The experience of patients in our hospitals is vital to improving our health service. It is in listening to the feedback and experiences of patients that we can not only enhance the quality and care we provide to patients in Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, but across the wider health service too."

The results of the survey will be used to improve the standard of hospital care for all patients, not just in Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, but across the country. The responses will help to set priorities for the delivery of better patient-centred care in all Irish hospitals, with the aim of creating more effective and efficient healthcare organisations, both nationally, and in Laois.

The National Patient Experience Survey will allow for comparisons of patient experiences at a hospital-group and national level, but also, for the first time in Ireland, facilitate a comparison with international best practice. Patient experience surveys are regularly conducted in other countries, including Scotland, England, Denmark and New Zealand.

Patients eligible to participate in the National Patient Experience Survey will receive a survey pack in the post approximately two weeks after their discharge from Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. This pack contains the survey, an information leaflet and a Freepost envelope in which to return the completed survey. The survey can also be completed online up until 26 July 2017.