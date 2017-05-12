Inmate was 'minding phone' in prison for someone else

An inmate of the Midlands Prison has been given an extra prison sentence having been caught with a mobile phone.

Before last week's district court in Portlaoise was Jamie Doyle (29), with an address in Newbridge.

Detective Garda Conor Murphy gave evidence that on January 5 this year, the accused was taken from his cell in the Midlands Prison and when he walked through a metal detector a mobile phone was found on him.

The accused had 16 previous convictions, and is currently serving a sentence for robbery.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had been directed to mind the phone for someone else in the prison.

He suffered 4o days internal sanctions for the offence, and had no contact with his three children.

Judge Staines imposed two months in prison.