Woman robbed at train station and eye bruised

A Portlaoise man has been charged with assaulting a woman during an alleged attempted robbery.

Darren O’Brien (24), 59 Hillview Drive, Portlaoise, was charged with assault causing harm, at the Irish Rail station in Portlaoise, on June 5 last year.

Inspector Eamon Curley gave evidence that a Spanish woman of small structure with a slight limp was exiting a train when she noticed a man acting suspiciously.

The man approached her and started a conversation, before he tried to grab her bag. She fought him off, but in the struggle she suffered bruising to her eye.

After hearing the evidence, Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction, meaning the case will be dealt with in the circuit court.

The matter was put back to June 8 for the serving of a book of evidence.