€150,000 funding to conserve Laois' protected buildings

Funding of almost €150,000 has been announced for the conservation of protected structures in Laois.

Two schemes, administered by Laois County Council on behalf of the Department of Arts, Heritage, Rural, Regional and Gaeltacht Affairs will bring almost €150,000 in funding to 15 properties right across the county.

A wide range of building types in Laois will benefit from funding this year, including thatched houses, old mills, churches, modest homes, and large country houses.

Typical works to be funded under the scheme include roof repairs, structural consolidation and measures to ensure weather tightness.

Welcoming the funding announcement, John Mulholland, Chief Executive of Laois County Council said: “I am particularly pleased to see funding allocated to two prominent buildings in the historic core of Portlaoise, which was the focus of the recently published Vision Statement. Building on the medieval core of the town will be an important element of developing a vibrant future for Portlaoise.”