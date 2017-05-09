New Portarlington primary school gets the go ahead

Permission has been granted to build a new primary school in Portarlington.

The application was lodged with Laois County Council by The Minister for Education on behalf of the board of management. The applications details that Scoil Phadraig National School will be a three-storey building with 24 classrooms and two special needs units, as well as a general purpose hall, support teaching spaces and ancillary accommodation.

Laois County Council has attached 16 conditions to their decision.

The land is owned by Portarlington Parish and a letter of consent was included in the application, signed by Rev Thomas Dooley PP, chairperson of the board of management of St Patrick’s Boys Primary School. It is hoped that the school will be opened by 2018.

In a traffic and transport assessment of Canal Road, compiled by Waterman Moylan Engineering Consultants, it was anticipated that by 2033 the school would have 720 pupils, with 50% predicted to travel by car and just 5% by bus, 35% walking, and 10% cycling.