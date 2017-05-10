Portarlington housing estate given greenlight despite objections

Despite objections from local residents over safety concerns and the possible devaluation of their homes, the greenlight has been given to a new 39-house estate in Portarlington.

Laois County Council has approved plans by the Pat Moore Partnership, to build the new estate at Cooltederrry in Portarlington, close to the existing Lansdowne/Castlelea Estate.

The new 39 unit housing development will consist of 20 two-storey semi-detached houses, 12 two-storey terraced houses, six one-storey semi-detached houses and one one-storey detached house, and will be accessed from the Lansdowne/Castlelea Estate.

The council received several submissions during the planning stage objecting to the plans, with Helen Fallon and John McKnight, Lansdowne Road, saying that the increased volume of cars resulting from the new estate would become a safety risk.

Similar submissions were sent by Corina and Shane Cole, and Harry Fowler, all residents of the Lansdowne Road. A further submission was sent by Ger Fahy Planning, Kildare, on behalf of Adrian and Elaine Mullally and Michael and Mai Scully, Ballymorris Road.

The report said that the residents are “devastated that the proposed development would seriously alter the character of the area”.

There were also environmental concerns raised concerning frog and squirrel populations in the area, as well as public health concerns around drainage, and the possible devaluation of property.

Despite these objections, the council has now approved Mr Moore’s plans, subject to 21 conditions.