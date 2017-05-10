Laois groups and communities encouraged to get planning as Heritage Week 2017 is open for business

The Laois Heritage Office is encouraging local groups to register events for National Heritage Week 2017.

Heritage Week 2017 will take place from 19-27 August and we’re making 2017 the year we help more people learn about and enjoy Ireland’s nature.

If you can, try to incorporate the theme into your event. From urban wildlife tours to foraging walks to building bee hotels, Heritage Week 2017 is all about being active, having fun and getting involved with our natural heritage.

This year two very special days happen during Heritage Week. Wednesday 23rd August is Wild Child Day and is dedicated to wild children everywhere. We encourage you to organise special events for young people on this day.

Sunday 27 August is Water Heritage Day when we celebrate our most precious natural resource, water, in all its forms from sea to rivers to lakes.

Registration for the printed event guide will close on May 31. Register your event here