'Dynamic and progressive' Abbeyleix to host national landscape forum

The achievement of Abbeyleix in preserving its landscape is being honoured with the hosting of a big conference in the Laois town this summer.

National Landscape Forum 2017 is themed Local Communities their Landscape and is scheduled to take place in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel in June.

Hosted by Landscape Alliance Ireland, the forum is said to mark a significant development in the evolution of the event with the organisers saying it is being hosted "by the dynamic, progressive community of Abbeyleix".

It is hoped the theme will facilitate an in-depth exploration of the interactive relationship between communities and their landscape. The organisers say it will explore the challenges faced in managing landscape responsibly, creatively and sustainably in the interests of achieving a high quality of life for present and future generations.

The organisers say Abbeyleix, its community and its hinterland will provide an "ideal, tangible living stage-set for the exercise".

The Abbeyleix Bog project was recently chosen as a top ten example of conservation in Ireland. The achievement and ongoing work is to be recognised in May when President Michael D Higgins visits as part of National Bio-Diversity Week.

The town's environment is a key part of the work carried out by Abbeyleix Tidy Towns. Landscape is to the fore in the committees entry to the European Entente Florale competition this month.

For further information contact: Terry O’Regan, Landscape Alliance Ireland E terryjoregan@gmail.com, M 087 2407618, T 021 4871460

Landscape Alliance Ireland is supported by the Department of Arts, Heritage, Rural, Regional & Gaeltacht Affairs, The Heritage Council and Laois County Council.

The conference takes place at the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel, Thursday 22nd & Friday 23rd June 2017.