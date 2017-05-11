Men and woman arrested following another fight outside courthouse in Portlaoise

Three males and a female have been involved in a row on Portlaoise's Main Street.

The incident took place outside the towns courthouse where the weekly District Court was sitting.

All of those involved are understood to be from the Portlaoise area and were understood to be due to face the charges on seperate matter. The fight broke out before the sitting judge began hearing cases.

This is the latest in a long line of incidents on Main Street on court sitting days. As recently as April a man was stabbed near the courthouse on a weekly sitting.

In recent months a garda care was been damaged in another incident.

There is a lot of local pressure for a new courthouse because of the ongoing security risks posed to the public and the damage the presence of the courthouse on Main Street is doing to local traders.