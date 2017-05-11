Majority of Laois people still living in rural areas

A majority of Laois people still live in rural areas, according to the latest data from the 2016 Census.

Of a total population of 84,697 in Laois in April 2016, 48.4% (40,979 persons) lived in urban areas, while 51.6% (43,718 persons) living in rural areas. This bucks the national trend which sees 62.7% living in urban areas, and 37.3% in rural areas.

The data is contained in the lastest information released by the Central Statistics Office, detailing population distribution and movements.

Portlaoise, with a population of 22,050 was the largest town in the county, and was also the fastest growing town in percentage terms, with a 9.5% growth in its population between 2011 and 2016.

Of the 3,667 Laois residents who moved in the year to April 2016, most (2,408) moved elsewhere within the county. Only 322 of 1,487 Laois households who moved in the year preceding the census bought their new home with a mortgage or olan, while 964 rented their accommodation.

Below is a summary of some of the results from this population movement profile of the county