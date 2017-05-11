Portlaoise Musicical Society hopes for big turnout at Strictly Dancing fundraiser

Portlaoise Musical Society is hoping for a big turnout this weekend as a dozen nimble footed local couples take to the dance floor as part of a major fundraising drive.

Strictly Dancing promises to be a great night of entertainment. For the past few 24 local men and women have been put through their paces by dance manager Grace McGrath with the assistance of organiser Zeta O'Reilly.

After weeks of practice they've finally accomplished what most would think impossible and that is turning the dancers two left feet into a right and left.

The couples are: Mick Hurley and Gerldine Harte; Dave Wrest and Jackie Kilbane; John Moore and Mary Kieran; Colin Fitzpatrick and Lorraine O’Callaghan; Jason O’Reilly and Aoife Harney; Richard Mansworth and Gemma Dunphy; Sean O’Neill and Ailbhe Lalor; Wayne Haslam & Kornelia Lazdowska; Mark Bartley and Marian Curtin; Rory Chadwick and Maria Lutrell; Paddy O’Reilly and Meave Butler; Liam and Sandra Breen.

Check out their profiles and picture online at www.leinsterexpress.ie in the run up to the big night.

The event is one of a number of fundraisers held during the year to support the staging of the Society's popular annual musical. The 2017 production is Rock of Ages. The production team is: director Paul 'Nippy' Norton; musical director: Emer Hartnett; choreographer: Grace McGrath.

The Portlaoise Strictly Musical Society takes place on Saturday, May 20 in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Tickets €20 on door. All in aid of the musical society.

Enquiries to 087 7960134.

The Leinster Express is delighted and honoured to support the big night.