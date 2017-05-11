Laois rapist tried to introduce sexual images on victim's phone into trial

Victims of crime don't "abandon their right to privacy", a judge has said in dismissing an appeal by a rapist who sought to introduce into his trial irrelevant sexually explicit images found on his victim's phone.

The 40-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted by a Central Criminal Court jury of two charges of rape, two charges of anal rape and assaulting the woman causing her harm at his Laois home on July 19, 2012. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with the final year suspended by Ms Justice Margaret Heneghan on April 18, 2016.

The man lost an appeal against conviction on Thursday on all grounds.

Giving judgment in the Court of Appeal, Mr Justice George Birmingham said the man had invited the victim to his home on the pretext of helping him with some painting.

He raped her in a bedroom, dragged her across to the bathroom where she was showered before he dragged her back to the bedroom and raped her again.

The defence at trial was that there was no sexual contact and her injuries were the result of him using a degree of force to reject her advances.

Turning to the grounds of appeal, Mr Justice Birmingham said that some thirteen days after the rape, the complainant had a sexual experience which involved oral sex and the defence successfully applied to call a particular witness.

The defence further applied to have a series of sexually explicit images which had been saved on a memory card on the victim's phone, adduced as evidence.

The trial judge ruled that she was satisfied that the material was not relevant and on that basis alone refused the application and returned the material.

Mr Justice Birmingham said the Court of Appeal did not see how the images would even come close the meeting the statutory requirement of relevance.

"Simply because a person makes a complaint that they have been the victim of a crime doesn't mean they abandon their right to privacy."

Someone seeking to question somebody about private or intimate matters "must establish that the proposed line on inquiry" has relevance, Mr Justice Birmingham said, and the man in this case "was not in a position" to do so.

In relation to the trial judge's refusal to give a corroboration warning, Mr Justice Birmingham said the Court of Appeal was "in absolutely no doubt" the trial judge was entitled to exercise her discretion in the way she did.

Finally, he said the judge was entitled to refuse the recalling of the complainant after the prosecution and defence cases had closed.

Mr Justice Birmingham, who sat with Mr Justice Alan Mahon and Mr Justice John Edwards, said the court was rejecting all grounds that had been argued and was dismissing the appeal against conviction.