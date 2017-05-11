Laois Sinn Féin TD claims children face wait of up to two years for surgery in Tullamore

Children are waiting up to two years for surgery at Tullamore hospital,according to Laois Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

The TD said that the long wait for children to have a tonsillectomy at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore is unacceptable and is causing unnecessary school absences and ill health.

“I’m dealing with a case where a 14-year-old is now waiting 56 weeks just to see a Consultant in Tullamore Hospital and after that she will be put on another waiting list for treatment.

"In another case the parents of a young child waiting to have tonsils removed have been informed in writing by Tullamore Hospital that the waiting time is 102 weeks.

"These children are urgent cases and the 14 year old has had many school absences which impacts on the child’s education. Both children are on regular antibiotics which can affect their immune systems and they are frequently very ill with tonsillitis.”

Deputy Stanley said these long delays are further evidence of "the chaos" in the health services. He said that there are over 660,000 on hospital waiting Lists, an increase of 90,000 since the end of 2016.

"This is like a third world health service where citizens can’t get access. Meanwhile the Minister for Health makes the same sound bites as his predecessors and it is still a case of all talk and no action,” he said.