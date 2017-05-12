Ballyroan gets into gear for its 27th vintage rally

The 27th Ballyroan Vintage Rally will be held in the village at the G.A.A grounds on Sunday, May 14 from 12 noon.

Admission is just a small fee of €5 and all children will gain entry free of charge.

A large array of vintage machinery and vehicles shall be present to view, inspect and enjoy.

For those considering purchasing a vintage vehicle, you would not only be keeping a piece of history alive, but also may be making a wise investment, for as opposed to new vehicles which depreciate in value, many makes and models of vintage vehicles appreciate in value.

Why not buy something with character and class?

Buy a vehicle that has withstood the ultimate test, that being the test of time. There shall of course be many other attractions available on the day, including craft stalls, an auto jumble, basket making, a demonstration of the unique art of making horse shoes by a farrier, and a dog show competitions.

This year there is to be considerable interest in the dog show competitions where there will be rosettes and trophies to be won in all categories. #

If you think your dog has what it takes to be victorious or just have a keen interest and love for dogs, then this may be the key event for you.

Anyone wishing to attend the festivities cannot do so without being well nourished, so why not indulge in some of the finest of traditional foods, which will be prepared fresh during the day.

These foods include colcannon homemade butter and a pig on a spit.

All are cooked with care and pride in both traditional methods and customer satisfaction.

As with many events those who are involved in preparing and organising an event such as this can go unappreciated or not recognised for their efforts. This is not the case here.

Ballyroan Vintage Club wishes to thank all involved in the preparation.

Whether your part was minor or major your work and commitment is greatly appreciated.

Thanks particularly to Glanbia Manager, Frank Mahoney, of the Ballymaken Glanbia Depot for his consistent and vital support.

The club also supports many worthy causes and this year has made a sizeable donation to the Cuisle Centre, Portlaoise.

Funds each year are allocated to charities and community projects.

For further information contact Dan Kinsella on: 087 6888636.