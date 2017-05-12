Mountmellick company is finalist in this year's National Enterprise Awards

Infrastruct AMS Ltd from Mountmellick has been officially announced by the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’ Connor T.D. as a finalist in this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

Organised by the Local Enterprise Offices, the 2017 National Enterprise Awards celebrate the achievements of Ireland’s top small businesses and micro-enterprises from all parts of Ireland in a showcase of enterprise, innovation and ambition at Dublin’s Mansion House on May 25th.

The Laois finalist, Infrastruct AMS, was set up in 2012 and offers a range of specialist inspection, testing and investigation services on all types of structures. The company will be represented at the National Enterprise Awards on May 25th by company founder Dr. Thomas Callanan.

The other finalists this year are drawn from diverse business sectors, such as skin-care, ice-cream making, language courses and mobile game development. The announcement of finalists was made at the Mansion House by Minister Mitchell O’ Connor, accompanied by Sheelagh Daly and Oisín Geoghegan representing the Local Enterprise Offices, Brendan Flood of Enterprise Ireland and last year’s Overall Winner, Mark Clendennen of Applied Concepts in Offaly.

Local Enterprise Office Laois will be represented in the Mansion House by Evelyn Reddin, Head of Enterprise. She said: "Small business and micro-enterprises, including Infrastruct AMS, are making an outstanding contribution to our local economy. Last year, nearly 3,700 new jobs were created by over 6,800 micro-enterprises supported by LEOs all over the country. These entrepreneurs are continuously looking to grow by developing new products and services and investing in export markets. The National Enterprise Awards help to recognise the contribution that small businesses and micro-enterprises make to our communities every day."

Last year’s winner, Applied Concepts in Birr, manufacture and export blast machines used in construction and renovation projects in countries such as Spain, Denmark and Chile.

Previous winners nationally have also included Irish Yoghurts, Innovate, Grouse Recording Studios, Simtech Aviation, MyBio and Design Pro.

Twelve awards will be presented including eight regional awards. The overall winner will receive €10,000 to invest in their business.

Competition updates and results will be available through www.localenterprise.ie and by following #NEAwards on social media.

The Local Enterprise Offices are co-funded by the Irish Government and the European Regional Development Fund 2014-2020.