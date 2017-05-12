Laois to be hit with thunder and torrential downpours this weekend as Status Yellow weather warning issued

The sunny weather is quickly becoming a distant memory, with a Rainfall Warning issued for Laois, Kildare, Kilkenny and Offaly, with rainfall of 30-40mm expected over the next 24 hours.

Met Eireann today issuing a Status yellow weather warning for the midlands, including the threats of thunder and flooding.

This evening Friday May 12, scattered outbreaks of rain are to turn locally heavy with a risk of thunder. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 18 Celsius in mostly light breezes.

Tonight there will be further rain in many places with some locally heavy bursts over the midlands. Patches of mist and fog tonight also. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Tomorrow Saturday there is further bad news, with another band of rain, with some heavy bursts, forecast to spread from the southwest in the late morning, tracking northeastwards over the country during the afternoon and evening with a slight risk of thunder. Scattered showers will follow. Top temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate south to southwest breezes, but fresh to strong and gusty near the coastal fringes.

Sunday will start brighter and fresher, but cloud cover will spread during the day and Sunday night is to be wet and windy, with rain spreading countrywide, persistent and heavy in places with the potential for localised flooding.

Monday will be a wet and windy start to the working week with scattered outbreaks of rain, locally heavy, gradually becoming lighter and patchier as the day goes on.