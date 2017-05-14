Heavy rain and strong winds marks return of unsettled weather

The recent fine spell of weather that ended last week will be well and truly blown away over the week ahead as heavy rain and strong winds sweep in from the Atlantic.

Met Éireann has issued weather warnings for wind and rain for the west of Ireland on Monday but has also warned of strong winds and heavy rain for the rest of the country including Laois.

While farmers and gardeners welcomed recent rain, the signs are that it will be a feature of the week ahead with the week starting with a particularly wild and wet weather.

Early Sunday night, outbreaks of rain will reach Munster accompanied by strong and gusty south to southeast winds. This wet and windy weather is forecast to extend northeastwards overnight to affect all areas, the rain will be heavy at times. It will be m mild with minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy, windy and rather wet day with pulses of rain moving northeast across the country at times. However, there will be some decent dry intervals in places. It will be very mild and humid with top temperatures ranging from 14 to 18 degrees.

Clear spells will develop on Monday night but showers or longer spells of rain will be ongoing. Lowest temperatures 10 to 12 degrees and fresh southerly winds will veer southwest and ease by morning.

Tuesday will see the rain mostly breaking up early on with sunny spells developing for most places.

Met Éireann expects that the extended outlook is for continued unsettled weather with temperatures around normal, or a little above for the time of year.